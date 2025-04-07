OGDCL Reports Third Gas and Condensate Discovery at Spinwam-1 Well

The Pakistani company said the discovery had been made in the well's Hangu formation.

Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has continued to make discoveries at the Spinwam-1 well in the Waziristan block in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The company said in a filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it had made its third gas and condensate discovery in the well in the Hangu formation.

The well has flowed 23.85 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and approximately 122 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate at a 32/64“ choke, with a well head flowing pressure (WHFP) of 4,042 pounds per square inch gauge (psig), the company said in the regulatory filing. Testing of additional formations is in progress, it added.

The company has made three discoveries at the Spinwam-1 well in the Waziristan block in the last three months.

In February it reported a hydrocarbons discovery at the well, which was spudded in May 2024 and drilled to a depth of 4,400 meters (14435 feet). “Initial pre-acid testing of the Samanasuk formation has shown a flow of 12.96 mmscfd of gas and approx. 20 bbl/day of condensate at 32/64” choke and a well head flowing pressure of 2,127 psig”, the company said.

In mid-March, OGDCL said it made a second gas and condensate discovery at the well in the Kawagarh formation. The well tested at 20.28 mmscfd of gas and approx. 117 bbl7day of condensate at 32/64” choke and WHFP of 3,431 psig.

OGDCL said it holds a 35 percent working interest in the Waziristan block, with Mari Energies Ltd. holding a 55 percent interest as operator and Orient Petroleum Inc. holding a 10 percent share.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com