OGDCL Makes Oil and Gas Discoveries
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced this week that the joint venture of Nim Block, comprising OGDCL as operator with a 95 percent interest and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with a five percent stake, has discovered oil and gas from exploratory well Nim East-1 in District Tando Allah Yar, Sindh Province.
Nim East-1 was spudded in March 2021 as an exploratory well and was drilled down to 8,441 feet. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 1,400 barrels of oil per day and 5.02 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, OGDCL revealed.
The company highlighted that this is the 11th discovery in Nim Block. The find will help in mitigating the energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of joint venture entities and the country, OGDL outlined.
In a separate announcement this week, OGDCL revealed that it and Mari Petroleum Company Limited, as 50-50 joint venture partners with OGDCL as operator, made a gas discovery at the Kaleri Shum-01 well in Rajanpur (Tribal area), Punjab Province.
Kaleri Shum-01 was spudded in December 2021 to test the hydrocarbon potential of the Pab, Fortmunro/Mughalkot and Parh formations and was drilled down to a depth of 6,256 feet. During Drill Stem Test (DST)-l in the Parh & Fortmunro/Mughalkot formations, the well flowed at a rate of 1.24 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, OGDCL revealed.
Earlier this month, OGDCL announced that the Guddu block joint venture, which it operates with a 70 percent stake, had discovered gas from exploration well Umair South East 01, which is located in District Ghotki, Sindh Province.
The well was spudded on May 9 to test the hydrocarbon potential of the Pirkoh formation and the Habib Rahi Limestone. Based on the results of wireline log interpretation, Drill Stem Test 1 tested 1.063 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, the company highlighted.
OGDCL describes itself as the leading national exploration and production company in Pakistan. On its website, the company notes that it maintains a balanced portfolio of exploratory assets in established and unexplored areas.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
