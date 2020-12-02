OGDCL Discovers Gas at Lakhirud X-1
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has revealed that it has discovered gas at exploration well Lakhirud X-1, which is located in the Musa Khel district in the Balochistan Province.
The structure of Lakhirud X-1 was drilled and tested using OGDCL's in house expertise, the company noted, adding that the well was drilled down to a depth of 9,842 feet. Based on logs data, the well was tested at rate of 2.5 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 18 barrels per day of water through a 32/64 inch choke at well head flowing pressure of 600 pounds per square inch, according to OGDCL.
The discovery of Lakhirud X-1 has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL, the company stated.
Lakhirud X-1 is one of several discoveries announced by OGDCL this year. Back in August, the company revealed that an OGDCL-KPOGCL joint venture had discovered gas and condensate from exploration Well Siab-1, which is located in the Kohat district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
During the same month, OGDCL announced that an OGDCL-MPCL-SEL joint venture had made a gas and condensate discovery from the Togh Bala- 01 well, which is also located in the Kohat district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. In January, OGDCL announced that an OGDCL-GHPL-SEHCL joint venture had found gas and condensate in the Metlo #1 exploration well, which is located in the Khairpur district in the Sindh Province.
OGDCL describes itself as the leading exploration and production player in Pakistan. The company has 50 operated oil and gas fields all across the country and 18 oil and gas processing plants, according to its website. These include dehydration, LPG, sulphur recovery, h2s removal, gas sweetening, condensate stabilization, refining and compression plants, OGDCL’s website outlines.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Conoco Warns of 500 Houston Job Cuts
- OGDCL Discovers Gas at Lakhirud X-1
- Shell Secures BHP LNG Supply Deal
- Schlumberger Unit and ABB Finish Pioneering Test
- OPEC+ Works Silently to Repair Cracks
- Petrobras Chief Likens Net Zero to Fad
- Seadrill Partners Files Chapter 11
- Well Intervention Firm Expands into Saudi Market
- Mexico Cashes In Amid OPEC+ Discord
- Oil Hungry Asia Lures 20 US Crude Carrying Tankers
- More Positive Covid Cases at LNG Canada Project
- Stronger Oil Curve Points to Cushing Glut Relief
- LNG Canada CEO Writes Open Letter After Outbreak
- KXL Indigenous Investors Plan to Get Financing by Q1
- API and NABTU Urge Senate Action on NAC
- ADNOC Dishes Out Deal Worth Up To $519MM
- BP to Invest More in Middle East Oil Fields
- Libya Oil Comeback Has Legs
- Crude Oil Tanker Crew Kidnapped
- Will ADNOC Buy Oilfield Services Firm?
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Tourmaline Oil Buys 2 Rivals
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- US Election Outcome Not Yet Priced into Oil
- Noble Shares Reorganization Update
- Eni and HitecVision Launch New Company
- First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered
- Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter