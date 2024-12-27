OGDCL Brings Kunnar West Well-3 into Production

The current production levels are 3.5 MMscfd, 30 bpd of condensate, and 3.8 metric tons per day of LPG.

Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Co. Ltd. (OGDCL) has brought Kunnar West Well-3 into production. OGDCL said in a media release that the well was brought into production at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1200 PSI with a choke size of 32/64”.

The current production levels are 3.5 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 30 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate, and 3.8 metric tons per day of liquefied petroleum gas. The gas has been seamlessly integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. network, OGDCL said.

OGDCL, the sole operator of the Kunnar West Field within the Kunnar Mining Lease (Hyderabad District, Sindh Province), said the production start-up reinforces its commitment to Pakistan's energy sector and its leadership in hydrocarbon development.

Earlier this month, OGDCL said it has also revived a heavy oil well within its Northern Region field. This initiative was undertaken at the Rajian Oil Field, located in Gujar Khan E.L., District Chakwal, and represents a strategic step towards enhancing production capabilities, OGDCL said. Earlier, the field’s four heavy oil-producing wells were contributing 1,500 bpd and now the cumulative production will be 2,500 bpd, the company said.

The company said that it has developed a comprehensive plan to optimize production from the Rajian field, focusing on executing 11 workover jobs and implementing advanced artificial lift systems.

OGDCL said its initial focus was the Rajian-3A well, reaching a depth of 11,982 feet (3,652 meters). After facing formation-related setbacks that led to a temporary suspension in 2020, OGDCL implemented an innovative solution: completing the well with an Electrical Submersible Pump within the Chorgali-Sakessar and Tobra formations. This successful intervention restored production, boosting output to 1,000 bpd.

OGDCL anticipates a substantial increase in production from the Rajian field through an ongoing optimization program targeting the remaining 10 wells. OGDCL's dedicated Rig N-4 will remain on-site throughout the program's duration, the company said.

