OGCI Reports Significant Progress

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) has reported “significant progress” on its aggregate upstream methane and carbon intensity targets.

According to the OGCI, the collective upstream methane and carbon intensity of member companies’ aggregated upstream oil and gas operations stood at 0.23 percent and 21.1 kg CO2e per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), respectively, in 2019. These figures stood at 0.25 percent and 22.1 kg CO2e per boe in 2018, according to the OGCI.

The organization is now aiming to lower methane intensity to 0.20 percent by 2025. OGCI member companies are also now focused on achieving 20 kg CO2e per boe.

“We are on track to meet our 2025 ambitions,” Jerome Schmitt, the chairman of OGCI’s executive committee, said in an organization statement.

“The progress to date is the result of member companies’ targeted work on emissions reduction and a variety of decarbonization measures,” he added.

The OGCI chairman noted that setting targets that are challenging but achievable is always tough, especially across so many diverse member companies.

“Nevertheless, targets are helpful because they focus minds, accelerate action, and inspire others in our sector and across our value chains. This progress strengthens our foundations to keep challenging and improving our collective actions,” he said.

The OGCI wants to play an active role in contributing to climate change solutions through collective and practical actions and engagement with its stakeholders, the organization states on its website. The organization, which is a CEO-led initiative that aims to accelerate the industry response to climate change, counts the following companies among its members; BP, Chevron, CNPC, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Occidental, Petrobras, Repsol, Saudi Aramco, Shell and Total.

OGCI member companies support the Paris Agreement and its goals. The businesses are said to account for over 30 percent of global operated oil and gas production and collectively invest over $7 billion each year in low carbon solutions.

