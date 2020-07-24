OGCI Commits $1MM for New Gas Flaring Platform

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative has announced a commitment of nearly $1 million to the Payne Institute for Public Policy.

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) has announced a commitment of nearly $1 million to the Payne Institute for Public Policy (PIPP) at Colorado School of Mines to develop a web platform to support real-time mapping and tracking of global gas flaring data.

The Global Gas Flaring Explorer platform will deliver improved monitoring, visibility and transparency in flaring volume data and will be publicly available in early 2022, according to OGCI, which said the funding partnership reflects OGCI’s commitment to the aims of Zero Routine Flaring by 2030.

In addition to OGCI’s financial contribution, OGCI said its member companies will provide the Payne Institute with flaring data to help calibrate models based on the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite satellite observations.

“Reducing gas flaring is a priority for OGCI and its members, and OGCI is delighted to be partnering with the Payne Institute and the World Bank to contribute data and knowledge, and progress this important initiative,” Vanessa Ryan, the head of OGCI’s role of natural gas workstream and manager of carbon reduction for Chevron, said in an organization statement.

“Increased data transparency will enable governments and our industry to make more informed and precise decisions to reducing flaring, which is critical to tackling climate change,” Ryan added.

Payne Institute Director Morgan Bazilian said, “we are grateful for the support from OGCI to further develop our gas flaring data initiative”.

“Transparency and reliability of gas flaring data has already proven essential in better informing public policy discourse through collaboration with the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership,” Bazilian added.

The OGCI is a CEO-led consortium that aims to accelerate the industry response to climate change. OGCI member companies include BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil. Earlier this month, the OGCI announced a target to reduce the collective average carbon intensity of its member companies’ aggregated upstream oil and gas operations.

