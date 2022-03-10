OGCI Aims For Zero Oil And Gas Methane Emissions By 2030

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative has launched an initiative aiming to assist the energy industry with reaching zero methane emissions.

OGCI launched the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative – an all-in approach striving to do what is needed to get there.

The Initiative recognized that eliminating methane emissions from the upstream oil and gas industry represents one of the best short-term opportunities for contributing to climate change mitigation and for advancing the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The OGCI is already supported by the CEOs of Aramco, BP, Chevron, CNPC, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Occidental, Petrobras, Repsol, Shell, and TotalEnergies. The Initiative encourages all oil and gas companies to join them in this approach.

Signatories of the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative believe that virtually all methane emissions from the industry can and should be avoided. They revealed that they will strive to reach near-zero methane emissions from our operated oil and gas assets by 2030 and will encourage partners to achieve similar results.

The signatories will also put in place all reasonable means to avoid methane venting and flaring, and repair detected leaks while preserving the safety of people and the integrity of operations. The Initiative members will report annually and transparently on their methane emissions.

“As technology evolves, we will supplement methane emissions estimates with more monitoring and measurement technologies and introduce new solutions to avoid methane emissions. We welcome the continued improvement of measurement, reporting, and verification mechanisms.

“We support the implementation of sound regulations to tackle methane emissions and encourage governments to include methane emissions reduction targets as part of their climate strategies,” OGCI said in its statement.

This leadership initiative supplements important multi-stakeholder initiatives, such as the Methane Guiding Principles, the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, and the Global Methane Alliance.

OGCI has already taken significant action to reduce methane emissions, setting targets, developing and deploying technologies, and participating in multi-stakeholder initiatives to raise awareness and improve practices. The member companies have reported collective progress on methane since 2017 and have reduced their aggregate absolute methane emissions by more than 30 percent in the last five years.

OGCI stated that it was still committed to its methane intensity target of well below 0.20 percent by 2025 and will be reviewing its shared targets for 2025 and onwards, to account for this new initiative and its new strategy launched in September 2021.

“We recognize that eliminating methane emissions from the upstream oil and gas industry represents one of the best short-term opportunities for contributing to climate change mitigation and for advancing the goals of the Paris agreement,” said OGCI Chair Bob Dudley, the former CEO of BP.

“The time has come for us to go further, and we believe that the oil and gas industry can and should lead this effort,” Dudley added.

“With this leadership initiative, we are calling for an all-in approach that treats methane emissions as seriously as the oil and gas industry already treats safety: we aim for zero and we will strive to do what is needed to get there. We are encouraging all oil and gas companies to join us in this approach,” Bjorn Otto Sverdrup, OGCI Executive Committee Chair, stated.

