OGA Sponsoring Recovery Factor Studies

The UK Oil and Gas Authority and Energie Beheer Nederland are inviting applications from MSc students with data analytic backgrounds to study existing data on oil and gas field recovery factors.

The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) and Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN) are inviting applications from MSc students with data analytic backgrounds to study existing data on oil and gas field recovery factors and create benchmarks.

Two students are being sought to create the benchmarks, which will be used to predict the performance of current and future reservoirs on the UK Continental Shelf and gas fields in the Southern North Sea area of The Netherlands, the OGA outlined.

The students selected will independently employ data analysis and regression analysis to examine existing OGA and EBN data sets and create easily updatable benchmarking that will allow a quick assessment of fields’ ultimate recovery factor without using reservoir modelling and simulation, the OGA noted.

The work will build on previous recovery factor benchmarking studies from both OGA and EBN and it is estimated that the study will be completed in around three months. It will be peer reviewed by OGA and EBN senior reservoir engineers and lecturers from the students’ respective universities.

“This is a great opportunity for students to lead an exciting project that will bring real world benefits in terms of increasing recovery factors and helping to maximize economic recovery,” OGA Senior Reservoir Engineer Panteha Ghahri said in an organization statement.

Benchmarking asset performance data, including field recovery factor, is one of the four core elements of the OGA’s Asset Stewardship Strategy. The OGA’s role is to regulate, influence and promote the UK oil and gas industry in order to maximize the economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources, while also supporting the move to net zero carbon by 2050, according to its website.

EBN wants to use its operating activities to make a substantial contribution to reduction of CO 2 and a carbon-neutral energy system, according to its website. EBN is owned 100 percent by the Dutch state and its shares are administered by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com