OGA Opens Another Investigation

The UK Oil and Gas Authority has revealed that it has opened an investigation into a possible breach of a flare consent in the Northern North Sea.

The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has revealed that it has opened an investigation into a possible breach of a flare consent in the Northern North Sea.

The OGA noted that the investigation follows an enquiry which concluded that there was sufficient initial evidence to merit a full investigation into a potential failure to comply. According to the OGA, the investigation will now gather and assess further information to enable the OGA to reach a decision and offer the company concerned the opportunity to provide written representations. The investigation will also decide how the case should be resolved.

This is one of several investigations opened by the OGA recently. On August 10, the organization revealed that it had opened an investigation into a possible breach of field production consents in the Southern North Sea, which the OGA noted were contrary to the requirements of the licenses. This investigation also followed an enquiry which concluded that there was sufficient initial evidence to merit a full investigation. The name of the company involved has not been disclosed by the OGA at the time of writing.

Back in July, the OGA revealed that it had fined BP $69,089 (GBP 50,000), and served the company a sanction notice, for breaching a license condition by failing to report the progress and results of two extended well tests in the Central North Sea.

According to the OGA’s website, the organization’s measured escalation process starts at stewardship, before progressing to operations escalation, enhanced facilitation, enquiry and finally investigation. Closed interventions from 2017 to the end of March 2021 comprised 13 stewardships, 74 facilitations, 53 enhanced facilitations, 15 enquiries and eight investigations, the OGA’s website shows.

The OGA’s role is to maximize the economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources, while also supporting the move to net zero carbon by 2050, according to the organization’s site. The OGA, which his headquartered in Aberdeen, is largely funded by an industry levy introduced in October 2015.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com