OGA Looking For New CEO As Samuel Setting Up For Exit

As was previously agreed, Andy Samuel will be stepping down as the chief executive of OGA in December after eight highly successful years, the petroleum regulator said last week.

OGA added that the board was planning ahead to ensure a smooth transition. The intention is to appoint a successor in the summer so that the appointee can take up the role in time to allow for a period of handover with Samuel.

The regulator has appointed Russell Reynolds for support in the appointment and the search process will start shortly.

Before taking up the OGA role, Samuel served as Managing Director of BG Group’s Exploration and Production in Europe.

He officially started his OGA role at the beginning of 2015 with an overall strategic objective to maximize economic recovery from the UK’s oil and gas resources. At the time of his appointment, it was described as a major milestone in establishing the OGA.

Very recently, another UK's oil and gas sector representative association – Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) – has stated that it would be expanding to include low carbon offshore energy technologies that its members are developing.

The move, which was said to follow a year-long strategic review, will see OGUK change its name to Offshore Energies UK from February 14. Existing OGUK members approved the new strategic direction at an annual general meeting in December last year.​

OGUK outlined that the development reflects the evolving nature of the industry in creating the diverse mix of energy generating systems needed to achieve net-zero.

The organization said it will continue to champion the oil and gas sector but also support those with an interest in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen production, and​ offshore wind.​

