OGA Launches Map Gallery
The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has launched a virtual map gallery showcasing six of the organization’s most popular and recent apps, which it says allows users to explore its huge range of data in an easily accessible way.
The six featured apps – UKCS Lease Agreements, Daily Production Data, Exploration and Appraisal Wells, Offshore Activity, Relinquishment, Requests and Production Dashboard – feature an expert view on the information, and some of its possible uses, as well as a demo video which offers pointers on getting the most out of each app.
According to the OGA, the gallery is the latest example of the growing range of information and services available from its data center, which it says supports users’ work in areas including exploration, production, and locating potential sites for carbon storage.
“We are taking data and digital to the next level this year,” Nic Granger, the OGA’s director of corporate and chief financial officer, said in an organization statement.
“This map gallery takes its place alongside the imminent launch of the latest version of the National Data Repository and a range of other services as important parts of the OGA Digital Energy Platform, which are dedicated to providing digital tools that enable industry to use OGA data for business decisions,” the OGA representative went on to say.
Earlier this month, the OGA relaunched the Pathfinder website, which is described as a one stop shop for visibility of future UKCS work and collaborative opportunities. The site was first launched in 2010 and moved to the OGA in 2015. It currently has more than 1,000 subscribers and there are more than 30 operators with over 130 projects on the system, the OGA highlights.
The OGA works with the industry and government to maximize the economic recovery of UK oil and gas and support the UK government in its drive to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, according to the OGA’s website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
