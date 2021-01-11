OGA Launches Carbon Storage Research Project

The OGA seeks tenders from 3rd parties with CCS project experience that aim to identify and describe risks and mitigations which must be considered as part of future carbon storage projects in the UK.

The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has announced that it is seeking tenders from third parties with carbon capture and storage project experience that aim to identify and describe risks and mitigations which must be considered as part of future carbon storage projects in the UK.

OGA noted that the key deliverable is a detailed checklist based on expert knowledge and evidence from analogue projects which will be used to support assessment of applications and stewardship of Carbon Storage licenses. The organization said tenders must arrive no later than January 22. The project is expected to begin on February 1 and must be completed by March 31.

“As the licensing authority for carbon storage projects in the UK offshore domain, we are responsible for ensuring that prospective projects meet required standards,” the OGA said in a statement posted on its website.

“The OGA anticipates increased interest in carbon capture and storage projects as the oil and gas industry works to fulfil our obligation to help the Secretary of State meet the net zero carbon by 2050 target,” the OGA added in the statement.

A revised strategy from the OGA featuring a range of new net zero obligations for the UK oil and gas industry was submitted for laying before the UK Parliament last month. The OGA, which said the revised strategy reflects the ongoing global energy transition, highlighted that official government forecasts expect oil and gas to remain important to the UK’s overall energy mix for the foreseeable future.

The OGA’s role is to regulate, influence and promote the UK oil and gas industry in order to maximize the economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources, while also supporting the move to net zero carbon by 2050, the organization’s website states.

