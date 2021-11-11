OGA Investigating Suspected Breach

The investigation follows an enquiry which concluded that there was sufficient initial evidence to merit a full investigation.

The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has announced that it has opened an investigation into a possible breach of field production consents.

The investigation follows an enquiry which concluded that there was sufficient initial evidence to merit a full investigation into a potential failure to comply with such consents, the OGA noted. The investigation will now gather and assess further information to enable the OGA to reach a decision, offer the company concerned the opportunity to provide written representations and ultimately decide how the case should be resolved, among other things, according to the OGA.

This is the fourth compliance probe into separate companies opened this year, the OGA highlighted. Back in August, the OGA announced that it had opened an investigation into a separate possible breach of field production consents, as well as an investigation into a possible breach of a flare consent. Last month, the OGA revealed that it had opened an investigation into the proposed sale by Esso Exploration & Production Ltd (EEPUK) of 13 producing fields, specifically Elgin Franklin, to NEO, amid concerns it was not progressing as quickly as expected.

Back in July, the OGA announced that it had fined BP $69,089 (GBP 50,000), and served the company a sanction notice, for breaching a license condition by failing to report the progress and results of two extended well tests.

The OGA highlights on its website that it has the duty to regulate the industry and that it has communicated to industry the strategic significance the OGA places on regulatory compliance to support the sector’s ‘social license to operate’.

According to the OGA’s website, the organization’s measured escalation process ranges from stewardship, to facilitation, to enhanced facilitation, to enquiries and then investigations.

The OGA’s role is to work with the industry and government on the economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources, while also supporting the move to net zero carbon by 2050, the OGA notes on its site. The organization was created as one of the key recommendations of Sir Ian Wood’s 2014 Review of the UK Continental Shelf.

