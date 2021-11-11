OGA Investigating Suspected Breach
The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has announced that it has opened an investigation into a possible breach of field production consents.
The investigation follows an enquiry which concluded that there was sufficient initial evidence to merit a full investigation into a potential failure to comply with such consents, the OGA noted. The investigation will now gather and assess further information to enable the OGA to reach a decision, offer the company concerned the opportunity to provide written representations and ultimately decide how the case should be resolved, among other things, according to the OGA.
This is the fourth compliance probe into separate companies opened this year, the OGA highlighted. Back in August, the OGA announced that it had opened an investigation into a separate possible breach of field production consents, as well as an investigation into a possible breach of a flare consent. Last month, the OGA revealed that it had opened an investigation into the proposed sale by Esso Exploration & Production Ltd (EEPUK) of 13 producing fields, specifically Elgin Franklin, to NEO, amid concerns it was not progressing as quickly as expected.
Back in July, the OGA announced that it had fined BP $69,089 (GBP 50,000), and served the company a sanction notice, for breaching a license condition by failing to report the progress and results of two extended well tests.
The OGA highlights on its website that it has the duty to regulate the industry and that it has communicated to industry the strategic significance the OGA places on regulatory compliance to support the sector’s ‘social license to operate’.
According to the OGA’s website, the organization’s measured escalation process ranges from stewardship, to facilitation, to enhanced facilitation, to enquiries and then investigations.
The OGA’s role is to work with the industry and government on the economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources, while also supporting the move to net zero carbon by 2050, the OGA notes on its site. The organization was created as one of the key recommendations of Sir Ian Wood’s 2014 Review of the UK Continental Shelf.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Noble Shareholder To Vote Against Merger With Maersk Drilling
- Baker Hughes, Shell Pair To Accelerate Energy Transition
- OGA Investigating Suspected Breach
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Var Energi Targeting Net-Zero From Its 35 Oil And Gas Fields By 2030
- Asking Africa to Leave Oil in Ground Sparks Debate
- BP and Aker Exploring Aker BP Stake Sale
- Sembcorp Marine Integrates Hull And Topsides For Shell GOM Project
- SPR Should Not Be Used to Manipulate Oil Market
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Traders Waffle Back and Forth on Conflicting Signals
- Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- USA Has Arsenal of Tools to Battle High Oil Prices
- Biden Quest for Oil Relief Turns to Tuesday Data
- Airlines Act as If $80 Oil Is Heading Higher
- Look For Continued Pacing Towards $100 Oil
- Permian Sees 70 Percent Drop in Methane Emissions Intensity
- Granholm Comments on Passing of Infrastructure Deal
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report