OGA Chief to Stay Until 2022
The UK’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has confirmed that Andy Samuel will continue as the chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) until the end of 2022.
Samuel’s contract with the OGA was previously due to expire at the end of 2020. The confirmation came following a recommendation from the board of the OGA.
“I am delighted to have secured a further two years of service from Andy at what is a critical time for the industry,” OGA Chairman Tim Eggar said in an organization statement.
“This news comes at a time when maintaining his consistent leadership is more important than ever, whether in our work to help support the response to oil price and covid challenges or in our work championing the net zero future for this industry,” he added.
Last month, Samuel outlined that the covid-19 pandemic’s economic impact and the “significant” oil price drop had hit the UK oil and gas industry “hard”.
“The Oil and Gas Authority is firmly focused on its role of working with industry and government through this difficult time to safeguard both the energy supply we know is needed for the foreseeable future and the thousands of jobs which help deliver it,” Samuel said in an OGA statement posted on the organization’s website on March 24.
Samuel, who was appointed by the OGA in January 2015, previously worked for BG Group for 20 years. He holds a BA from the University of Cambridge and a PhD from the University of London.
The OGA’s role is to regulate, influence and promote the UK oil and gas industry in order to maximize the economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources, according to the organization’s website. The OGA became an executive agency in April 2015 and a government company in October 2016.
