OGA Changes Name To Reflect Energy Transition Role

The UK Oil and Gas Authority has changed its name to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to reflect its evolving role in the energy transition.

In 2021, the OGA revised its strategy to put net-zero at the heart of its work alongside the important role of stewarding production. In March last year, the North Sea Transition Deal between the UK government and the industry set out an ambitious program for this path and the crucial role that the country’s oil and gas industry should play.

According to the organization, the new name embraces this new context and the expanding role in energy transition, including carbon storage license and permitting authority, monitoring of emissions, assessing a net-zero test for new developments, and stewarding domestic production.

OGA, or from now on referred to as the NSTA, the role of oil and gas will reduce over the coming years, but they currently provide about 75 percent of the UK’s energy needs and will remain an essential part of the energy mix for some time to come.

However, the government has signaled its intention to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – 2045 in Scotland – and the North Sea has a vital part to play in reaching that goal.

At the same time, ongoing global and geopolitical events have made it clearer than ever that security of supply remains important as the transition is achieved.

The NSTA stated that it would continue to play a vital role in ensuring energy security as the body that stewards the oil and gas industry, both on and offshore, with energy transition issues already playing a significant and increasing role in the organization’s day-to-day activities.

The industry is expected to play a key role in the energy transition and support energy security through producing domestic oil and gas over the coming decades as well as reducing its own carbon footprint, while government and regulators must provide clear leadership and bolster confidence for the necessary continued investment.

“The UK is moving to a net-zero, low carbon future and the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need for pace. Meanwhile oil and gas remain vital for energy security as we transition. The NSTA is ideally placed to support both,” Andy Samuel, North Sea Transition Authority Chief Executive, stated. “Our values remain the same while the organization is adapting to meet the UK’s changing needs. We will continue our strong focus on value creation for government, the public, and industry.”

“This new name reflects the importance of our landmark Deal agreed by this government, which is protecting our energy security, supporting high-value jobs, and safeguarding the expertise necessary to achieve a lower carbon future,” Energy and Climate Change Minister, Greg Hands, said.

“We are determined to generate more clean, cheap energy in the UK to reduce our exposure to volatile global gas markets while continuing to back North Sea oil and gas for the security of supply," Hands added.

Specific NSTA workstreams include stewarding ongoing production from oil and gas fields, licensing and stewarding new oil and gas developments from licensing to production, monitoring industry greenhouse gas emissions in line with the North Sea Transition Deal, and encouraging platform electrification projects in the Central North Sea and West of Shetland.

As the licensing authority for carbon storage, the organization will be stewarding projects through development and supporting the government’s CCS deployment pathway while providing a huge quantity of data required to assist in finding suitable locations for oil and gas exploration as well as carbon storage and other projects as well as working with industry to support improved environmental, social, and governance reporting.

The NSTA will also be leading studies to assess the potential for hydrogen power and carbon storage in hubs such as Bacton and drive offshore energy integration to build closer links between oil and gas and renewables and reduce carbon emissions from oil and gas production.