OGA Appoints New Directors

The board of the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has announced the appointment of two new non-executive directors.

Iain Lanaghan will join the board at the end of April and Sarah Deasley will join the board in October, following the retirement of Robert Armour at the end of September.

Lanaghan is a chartered accountant who holds an MA in Economics and Accounting from the University of Edinburgh. He is currently a non-executive director of Scottish Water and the UK Government’s Defence Equipment & Support agency. He has previously served as CFO at Faroe Petroleum plc.

Deasley is a director of Frontier Economics, one of Europe’s largest economics consultancies, where she focuses predominantly on the energy sector. She is also a trustee of Sustainability First.

“I am delighted to welcome Iain and Sarah to the board, they bring with them outstanding experience and the balance of skills that we need to continue to support the UK’s oil and gas industry at this crucial time in its history,” OGA Chairman Tim Eggar said in an organization statement.

“The Covid pandemic, the global oil price fall, and the need to help solve the climate crisis presents the Industry with a combination of unprecedented challenges,” he added.

“The OGA is committed to doing everything we can to assist the industry, the supply chain, the government and the wider community at this extraordinarily difficult time,” Eggar continued.

Earlier this month, the OGA revealed that Andy Samuel will continue as the chief executive of the group for an additional period of two years.

According to its website, the OGA’s role is to regulate, influence and promote the UK oil and gas industry in order to maximize the economic recovery of the UK’s oil and gas resources. The group became a government company in October 2016.

