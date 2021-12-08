OGA Announces Winners of Electrification Competition

The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has named three winners for its $1.3 million (GBP 1 million) offshore electrification competition.

Orcadian Energy, as a project lead, will take $617,871 (GBP 466,667) to develop what was described as innovative concepts for the electrification of offshore installations in the Central Graben, and Orsted, as a project lead, will take $316,915 (GBP 239,360) to address technical and commercial requirements of windfarm connections with offshore installations, the OGA revealed. Katoni Engineering will take $443,914 (GBP 335,280) to work on an optimized interface for distributed offshore renewable sources supplying existing offshore installations with secure and low-emissions power, the OGA highlighted.

The three companies must now complete work on their studies by March 31, 2022, with project reports to be published in the second quarter of next year, the OGA outlined. The decarbonization competition for the electrification of offshore oil and gas installations was launched by the OGA, working with BEIS, to fund technical and commercial studies on offshore electrification in the UK North Sea as part of the North Sea Transition Deal outcomes, the OGA noted.

“Rapid progress on platform electrification is vital to ensure that production emissions are halved by 2030, in line with agreed targets,” OGA Chief Executive Andy Samuel said in an organization statement.

“This competition has sparked significant interest from a broad cross section of industry with an impressive range of innovative proposals. The investment and infrastructure to move projects forward now will be beneficial long into the future, enabling network grid and offshore wind expansion,” he added in the statement.

Henriette Holm, the head of UK project development and programs for Ørsted, said, “we must continue taking urgent action to limit the damaging effects of climate change”.

“The UK already leads the world in deploying offshore renewable energy and it is crucial that we look at how this clean technology can be used most effectively in order to support the decarbonization of other industrial sectors such as existing oil and gas as we transition towards a completely low-carbon economy,” Holm added.

The UK’s Energy and Climate Change Minister, Greg Hands, said, “through our landmark North Sea Transition Deal, we are ensuring the UK’s oil and gas industry’s highly-skilled workers and supply chain are protected as we shift to a lower carbon future”.

“These projects, supported with GBP 1 million ($1.3 million) government funding, will drive forward plans for platform electrification, a key step in supporting the industry to decarbonize oil and gas production,” he added.

The OGA announced its electrification competition back in September, stating that organizers were looking for studies that will bring electrification projects a step closer to reality.

“Electrification of oil and gas installations is a vital part of industry’s license to operate and to meet its North Sea Transition Deal emissions reduction targets,” Samuel said in an OGA statement at the time.

