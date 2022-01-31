O&G Association Urges Australian Budget Adjustment For Industry Support

The APPEA has urged the Federal Government to use the 2022-23 budget to encourage continued investment in secure, cleaner energy.

In a plan to bolster the investment environment, the APPEA said the development of both the natural gas industry and new technology could drive economic recovery, create jobs, and reduce emissions.

APPEA’s 2022-23 Federal Budget submission, released today, calls for economy-wide investment allowances for large projects and new technology initiatives cutting carbon emissions, the immediate deductibility of wages and salaries, as well as the removal of barriers to oil and gas project restructuring.

New net-zero initiatives include amending the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 to allow for reservoir testing for the examination of CCUS use as well as supporting carbon capture opportunities through acreage releases.

APPEA CEO Andrew McConville said the oil and gas industry was key to securing Australia’s competitive advantage through its work ensuring energy supply and decarbonizing for a cleaner energy future.

“This is a plan that delivers cleaner, secure energy supplies while lifting us out of the tough times of the pandemic. Australia and its government have a massive, once-in-a-generation opportunity to make policy decisions to provide foundations for the future growth of our economy.

“A recent Ernst & Young report found national economic output could rise over $350 billion and create over 220,000 jobs in the next 20 years – but only if the settings are right. And, of course, our industry will continue to deliver taxation revenue that helps to build the nation’s roads, schools, and hospitals.”

The full suite of APPEA recommendations to be considered for the Federal Budget include the investment environment, technology, and emission reduction, energy security and supply, and the environment.

As for the investment environment, the APPEA recommends that the Australian government introduce broad-based investment allowances that apply to large-scale capital-intensive projects, make all salary and wages immediately deductible, remove barriers to project restructuring, and close out the PRRT gas transfer pricing review.

In the realm of technology and emissions reduction, the Association believes that it is necessary to introduce investment allowances specific to new energy activities and projects, amend the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 to allow for reservoir testing to occur for the examination of CCUS use and support CCS opportunities through acreage releases.

APPEA recommended that the government should also enhance energy security and supply through unlocking increased supply by ensuring taxation laws reflect modern commercial practices, incentivizing exploration for natural gas and emissions reduction opportunities, and supporting exploration for natural gas and emissions reduction opportunities through acreage releases.

As for the environment, the Association requested the improvement of decommissioning outcomes by making the loss-carry back mechanism permanent and accessible by all corporate tax entities, the removal of inefficiencies and duplication from the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Act 1999, and the transition to bilateral agreements between the Commonwealth and states and territories.

McConville added that the industry was a partner for economic recovery and decarbonization as Australia emerges from the pandemic with a focus to achieve net-zero by 2050.

“For change to come, the government must recognize the need for change and have the courage to make change with a clear vision of ensuring a globally competitive oil and gas industry with the right tax policies, investment incentives, and efficient environmental regulation,” he said.