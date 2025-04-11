Ofgem Appoints British Gas to Take Over Rebel Energy's Customers

The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) has appointed British Gas to take on supplying Rebel Energy Supply Ltd’s 84,000 domestic customers and 6,000 non-domestic customers. This follows a competitive process run by Ofgem to get the best deal possible for customers, it said in a media release.

The process was initiated after Rebel ceased trading on April 1, 2025.

Funds deposited by current and former domestic customers will remain protected if their accounts are in credit. Additionally, domestic customers will benefit from an energy price cap through their new supplier. For existing Rebel Energy customers, energy supplies will proceed as usual following their transition to British Gas on April 6, 2025, Ofgem said.

If customers wish to switch suppliers, they can shop around but are advised to wait until the transfer has been completed. Customers will not be charged exit fees if they decide to switch to another supplier, it said.

“Making sure consumers face as little disruption as possible when a supplier exits the market is our number one priority, so I am pleased to confirm we have appointed British Gas for customers of Rebel Energy”, Tim Jarvis, Director General for Markets at Ofgem, said. “While I know customers may be concerned, they do not need to worry. All credit balances remain protected, and there will be no interruption to their energy supply while the switch is taking place”.

“Rebel Energy customers will be placed onto a competitive tariff, though should consider what’s right for them once the transfer is complete. They will also face no exit fees if they choose to switch to another supplier”, Jarvis said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com