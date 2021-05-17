Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico

Fieldwood Energy has confirmed that a fatal incident occurred on May 15 involving a contractor at the Eugene Island 158 #14 offshore facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM).

The incident was said to have happened during a non emergency casing pressure test on a shut in well. No other personnel were injured and the shut in well remains secure and poses no threat of environmental harm, the company noted.

Fieldwood Energy said details of the incident are still being established and revealed that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

“Fieldwood Energy is committed to safe operations, and the health and well-being of our entire workforce is a top priority,” the company said in a statement posted on its website, adding that it was “deeply saddened” by the event.

“We have notified and are working with the appropriate regulatory agencies. We have no additional details to share at this time,” Fieldwood Energy went on to note in the statement.

Fieldwood Energy is one of the largest operators in the GOM, according to its website. The company produces more than 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from assets in the shallow continental shelf and deepwater U.S GOM and Gulf Coast region and has expanded to develop new assets in the territorial waters of Mexico, Fieldwood Energy notes on its site.

The company says it holds a significant footprint in the deepwater and shallow waters of the GOM, including interests in approximately 500 offshore blocks, covering approximately two million gross acres, with over 1,000 wells and more than 500 operated platforms. Fieldwood Energy, which has bases in Houston and Lafayette, is also the operator of the Ichalkil and Pokoch fields in Mexico’s shallow water Bay of Campeche located approximately 60 miles offshore Ciudad del Carmen.

