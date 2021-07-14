Offshore Well Management Contract Goes to AGR

Western Gas has awarded energy services firm AGR a well management contract for an exploration well offshore Western Australia, AGR reported.

Located in permit WA-519-P in the Carnarvon Basin in approximately 3,510 feet (1,070 meters) of water, the Sasanof-1 well is slated to spud in the first quarter of 2022 pending approvals, AGR noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Spanning 195 square miles (505 square kilometers), the Sasanof Prospect holds an estimated 24 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas and 1.1 billion barrels of condensate (P50 GIIP), Western Gas stated last week. The company also noted that it has secured a rig slot with Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) for the MS-1 semisubmersible drilling rig, which is currently operating in the Carnarvon Basin.

AGR stated its Perth-based team will oversee the Sasanof-1 contract, which calls for well construction, drilling engineering, procurement, supply chain, regulatory compliance requirements, and well operational supervision. The vertical Sasanof-1 well will be drilled to a total depth of approximately 8,202 feet (2,500 meters), according to Western Gas.

“This is an important project in a major exploration field and we look forward to supporting Western Gas in achieving their ambitions in the license permit,” remarked Andy Perchard, AGR’s vice president for the APAC region. “This contract award follows a number of recent wins for our team in Perth and strengthens AGR’s position as the leading provider of well management and well engineering consultancy in Australia and Asia Pacific.”

AGR also pointed out the WA-519-P permit lies adjacent to Western Gas’ Equus Gas Project, approximately 207 kilometers northwest of Onslow, Western Australia. Western Gas’ website states that Equus holds a discovered resource of 2 Tcf and 42 million barrels (2C Gaffney Cline), with 15 discoveries from 17 wells. Equus will supply domestic gas and LNG export customers.

“We have contracted AGR to help us achieve enhanced operational performance within a safe environment,” commented Western Gas Executive Director Will Barker. “AGR’s Well Management team has a great depth of experience when it comes to this type of activity and we are delighted to have them on board for well management on Sasanof-1.”

