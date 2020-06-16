Offshore UK Oil to Halve Emissions in Next Decade
The UK’s offshore oil and gas industry committed to halving operational emissions in the next decade on Tuesday, industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) revealed.
A new report published by OGUK outlines how targets will be achieved through changes to operations, progressive reductions in flaring and venting and major capital investment programs aimed at using electricity, rather than gas, to power offshore facilities.
The targets are a key part of a “transformational” sector deal that industry is now formally discussing with the UK government, according to OGUK. This deal has jobs, the supply chain and energy communities at its core and will consider how the UK’s oil and gas industry can support a green recovery, OGUK outlined.
“The coronavirus pandemic and low oil and gas prices have had a devastating impact on the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry,” OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said in an organization statement.
“Given the limited impact that the severity of the lockdown has had on global emissions, it is clearer than ever that we need a fair, inclusive and sustainable transition towards climate targets. We need a green recovery which supports jobs, supply chain companies and energy communities,” Michie added.
“We remain committed to addressing the challenge of climate change, as we outlined in our Roadmap 2035 published last year. Our industry will play its part by reducing its emissions and using its skills to develop the solutions that will be needed to make a significant contribution to the UK’s overall targets,” Michie continued.
The UK government minister for energy Kwasi Kwarteng said, “the offshore oil and gas sector’s commitment to halving operational emissions over the next decade is a welcome step for an industry that has a vital role to play in our energy transition in the years to come”.
“The UK government will continue to work tirelessly with all partners to deliver a dynamic sector deal. This will further support the industry in becoming more sustainable as we work towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” he added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Texas Oil and Gas Poll Shows Wariness of Biden
- Extraction Gives Execs Bonuses Ahead of Possible Default
- Northern Oil and Gas Buys Williston Basin Acreage
- Non-Kuwaiti Nationals Will Not Be Hired at KPC
- Seadrill Cold Stacking Sevan Louisiana Rig, Laying Off Staff
- Tri-Point's Oil Production, Processing Assets Heading to Auction
- Vista Proppants and Logistics Files for Chapter 11
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming