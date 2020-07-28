Offshore UK Covid Cases Continue to Fall

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has revealed that suspected Covid-19 cases offshore are continuing to decrease due to “effective industry-wide measures to protect the sector”.

OGUK highlighted that the number of Category C flights – which are reserved for passengers who show mild symptoms and need to be transported in separate vehicles to regular crew - has continued to drop and made up of 0.03 percent of total persons on board (POB) offshore installations for the week ending July 26.

“The reduction in c-med flights is a recognition of both industry-imposed barriers and UK measures being effective,” Trevor Stapleton, OGUK’s health, safety and environment director, said in an organization statement.

“As we move into the recovery phase – which will mean increasing POB offshore – a missing piece of the jigsaw is still asymptomatic testing for our offshore workforce, carried out using the NHS UK test centers and we continue to make the case for this with both the UK and Scottish governments,” he added.

“Now is not the time for us to become complacent and we will be paying close attention to the figures going forward,” Stapleton continued.

Back in May, OGUK announced that passenger movement figures released by Step change in Safety and OGUK showed a decline in suspected coronavirus cases across the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry.

OGUK splits passengers into four categories - A, B, C and D. Category As are passengers with no symptoms who are able to travel on a normal crew change flight. Bs have no symptoms but are known to have been in contact with someone with symptoms. Cs show mild symptoms and need to be transported on a separate flight and Ds have a serious or potentially life-threatening condition and need to be transported by the coastguard.

