Offshore Safety Awards Finalists Unveiled

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and Step Change in Safety have unveiled the finalists of The Offshore Safety Awards 2023, following a vote count.

The awards, sponsored by Harbour Energy, seek to win acknowledgement for the work being done to promote safety across the industry and to share and celebrate the outstanding contributions being made by individuals and companies to the industry’s safety goals.

Finalists for the Maritime Safety Award, sponsored by Marine Safety Forum, are:

ModuSpec

MPA Marine Department, Montrose Port Authority

Finalists for Safety Rep of the Year, sponsored by OPITO, are:

Emma Duncan, Harbour Energy

George Demopoulos, Petrofac / Anasuria Operating Company (AOC)

Paul Dow, Wood

Finalists in the Welfare and Wellbeing category, sponsored by BP, are:

Campbell Imlach, Baker Hughes

Joel Devine, Oceaneering

Nick McLeod & Anasuria Welfare Committee, AOC

Finalists for the Operational Integrity award, sponsored by CNOOC International, are:

Harbour Energy/Valaris

Ross McLeod, Intebloc Ltd

Elgin Fabric Maintenance Campaign Team 2022, TotalEnergies

Workforce Engagement

Finalists for the Back to Basics Safety Improvement Team award, sponsored by Harbour Energy, are:

Andy King, Spirit Energy

John Mulvany, TAQA UK

Sharing and Learning award finalists, sponsored by Spirit Energy, are:

Audrey Laing, Harbour Energy

Scott Moffat, People Factor Consultants Ltd.

David Jamieson, Salus Technical

The Offshore Safety Awards ceremony is taking place on July 4 at Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen and will be part of the free to attend Positively Influencing Safety event. The event will also mark the 35th anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster.

OEUK is the leading representative body for the UK offshore energy industries. It is a not-for-profit organization with a pedigree stretching back almost half a century. Step Change in Safety is a member-led organization which works to positively influence the offshore energy industry’s safety culture through active leadership, member collaboration, and workforce engagement.

