Offshore Rig Values Take $30B Hit
Offshore rig values have declined almost 42 percent in 12 months, equating to a loss of around $30 billion.
That’s according to Bassoe Offshore, which noted that the offshore rig market has had “a pretty bad year”. The company outlined that the pandemic and collapsing commodity prices have resulted in dozens of cancelled rig contracts, project delays, increasing numbers of stacked rigs, operators requesting day rate reductions and a wave of rig owners going into bankruptcy proceedings.
Bassoe Offshore highlighted that the energy transition has also taken off much quicker than most had planned, resulting in many energy companies pledging heavy investment in alternative energy sources. The company pointed out that this means less investment left for oil and gas projects as companies begin their move away from fossil fuels, which is affecting future rig demand.
Bassoe Offshore did note, however, that there has been some improvement in market fundamentals lately, with Brent crude oil reaching $50 per barrel and rig tendering and award activity on the rise. Subsequently, the company said it believes that the current improved environment has prevented values from falling further of late.
“In the past, appreciation would have been expected at this stage, but at present there is not enough momentum to drive values upward,” Bassoe Offshore said in a statement posted on its website.
“To rebalance the market there will need to be a more significant rise in rig demand as well as a substantial reduction in supply, and until the market rebalances, competition for contracts will remain high, prolonging pressure on utilization, day rates and earnings,” Bassoe Offshore added.
Bassoe Offshore describes itself as a leading offshore rig brokerage, advisory and project development company. The business is based in Oslo, Norway, and has offices in London, Houston and Aberdeen.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US Extends 7 LNG Export Authorizations to 2050
- $550MM Deal Boosts Russia Profile for Equinor
- Aker Signs Equinor Subsea Deal
- BP and Amazon Extend Relationship
- Fugro Bags Guyana-Suriname Services Deal
- Oil Sands Winning Praise from Wall Street
- Oil Advances After Tanker Explosion
- Vietnam Gas Supply Crunch Hinges on Geopolitical Interference
- North Dakota Sees Stalled Oil Output Growth Until 2022
- IEA Sees Crude Glut Enduring
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021
- Aramco Hires Moelis to Raise $Bs from Asset Sales
- UAE and Israel Eye Oil and Gas Cooperation
- RRC Barred from Waiving Environmental Rules
- US Extends 7 LNG Export Authorizations to 2050
- Maersk Drilling Appoints Ex-Halliburton Exec
- Norway Considers More Activist Role in EQNR Future
- Suriname Drilling Pays Off for Petronas and Exxon
- $550MM Deal Boosts Russia Profile for Equinor
- Noble Shares Reorganization Update
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- LNG Canada CEO Writes Open Letter After Outbreak
- Stronger Oil Curve Points to Cushing Glut Relief
- Will Exxon Sell Iraq Field Stake to Chinese Firms?
- Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter
- More Positive Covid Cases at LNG Canada Project
- Denmark to End North Sea Oil Production
- Covid Downturn Slashes Oz Oil Workforce
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021