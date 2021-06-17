Offshore Qatar Operator Hires Japan Drilling Jack-up
North Oil Co. has awarded Japan Drilling (Netherlands) B.V. a contract to secure the Hakuryu-10 jack-up rig, Japan Drilling Co., Ltd. (JDC) reported Wednesday.
The rig will operate in the Al Shaheen oil field offshore Qatar, JDC noted in a written statement. The firm added the drilling contract includes a firm three-year duration plus two one-year options.
JDC stated that it expects the contract to commence in the second quarter of 2022.
Hakuryu-10 can operate in up to 375 feet (114 meters) of water and drill to 30,000 feet (9,144 meters), according to JDC’s website.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
