Offshore Praline Field Sweetens LLOG Output

The Praline discovery in Mississippi Canyon Block 74 of the Gulf of Mexico has achieved first oil.

The Praline discovery in Mississippi Canyon Block 74 of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) has achieved first oil, operator LLOG Exploration Co., L.L.C. reported Wednesday.

Drilled in 2,600 feet (792 meters) of water to a 13,400-foot (4,084-meter) total depth, Praline encountered more than 125 feet (38 meters) of net hydrocarbons, LLOG noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The operator, which holds a 27.25% working interest in the field, added the well was completed in August 2020 and has been tied back to the Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO)-operated Pompano platform.

“We are pleased to announce first oil from our Praline field, our first pipe-in-pipe tieback, and the continued successful development of our high-quality prospect inventory,” remarked LLOG President and CEO Philip LeJeune. “Praline is the first of four tieback projects we expect to have online in the next year.”

LLOG pointed out that its partners in the Mississippi Canyon development include Ridgewood Energy Corp.-managed entities: ILX Holdings, Red Willow Offshore, Houston Energy, and CL&F Offshore.

“I am particularly proud that through the challenging year of 2020, our Praline field partners and Talos, our host platform partner, were able to continue with the Praline development and safely deliver a project that is more than 20% under budget,” continued LeJeune. “As we look toward the future, LLOG remains committed to maintaining the same high environmental, safety, and operational standards that have successfully guided us for over twenty years as a premier operator in the Gulf of Mexico. We remain focused on sustainably and profitably continuing our field development campaign over the coming years.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.