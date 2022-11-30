Offshore Norway Sees Discoveries and Dusters Over the Last Month
It’s been a mixed bag in terms of oil and gas exploration offshore Norway over the past month or so, with both finds and dusters coming up.
On November 29, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) revealed that Equinor Energy AS had concluded the drilling of exploration well 6507/8-11 S and that the well was classified as dry.
The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Lower Jurassic and Triassic reservoir rocks in the Åre Formation and Grey Beds. The well encountered reservoir rocks in the Åre Formation and in Grey Beds, of which there were sandstone layers totaling 675 feet with good reservoir quality, the NPD noted. Weak traces of petroleum were encountered, however, according to the NPD.
Well 6507/8-11 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 8,175 feet below sea level and water depth at the site was 951 feet. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.
On November 4, the NPD revealed that a gas/condensate discovery near the Oseberg field in the North Sea had been made through OMV (Norge) AS’s exploration efforts. Well 30/5-4 S encountered a gas/condensate column of about 328 feet and well 30/5-4 A encountered a gas/condensate column of about 295 feet, the NPD highlighted.
Preliminary estimates placed the size of the discovery between 1.5 and 6.5 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent. Well 30/5-4 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 16,414 feet below sea level and well 30/5-4 A was drilled to respective vertical and measured depths of 14,028 feet and 16,227 feet below sea level, the NPD outlined. Water depth at the site was said to be 311 feet.
On October 26, the NPD announced that Equinor Energy AS had concluded the drilling of wildcat well 6607/12-5 and that the well was classified as dry with traces of gas.
The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Cretaceous reservoir rocks in the Lange and Lysing Formations, as well as to evaluate reservoir properties, according to the NPD, which said the well encountered reservoir rocks of about 219 foot thickness in the Cromer Knoll Group consisting of sandstones with interbedded silt and claystones with poor to no reservoir quality.
Well 6607/12-5 was drilled to a vertical depth of 12,667 feet below sea level and water depth at the site was 1,213 feet, the NPD highlighted.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices
- Deepwater Oil And Gas Production To Rise 60pct By 2030
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK
- Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- First French Offshore Wind Farm Fully Functional
- Oil Declines for Third Consecutive Week
- USA Adds Rigs Again
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again