Offshore Norway Project to Use Pioneering Tech

Aker BP awarded Subsea 7 a contract for the Hod Field Development Project in the southern North Sea, Subsea 7 reported Tuesday.

The Hod re-development concept calls for tying back a new wellhead platform (Hod B) to the Valhall Field Center with rigid pipelines and an umbilical, Subsea 7 noted in a written statement. The firm pointed out that its contract scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for pipelines, umbilicals and tie-ins using. Its fleet.

“Subsea 7 is very pleased with this award by Aker BP through the Aker BP Subsea Alliance,” commented Monica Bjørkmann, Subsea 7 Norway’s vice president. “It acknowledges Subsea 7 as a key partner in the delivery of pioneering technology, transforming the economics of field development. We look forward to continuing our alliance with Aker BP for the Hod Field Development with safety, reliability and quality at the forefront throughout.”

Subsea 7 stated the project’s production pipeline will apply a pipe-in-pipe design that will include the world’s first application of mechanically lined pipe based on Butting’s “GluBi” technology. The firm explained the glue-bonded, mechanically lined product can be installed with the reel-lay process without using inner pressure or increasing the wall thickness of the corrosion-resistant alloy liner. Consequently, the technology reportedly facilitates reduced spooling times and efficient installation.

Property management and engineering will start immediately at its Stavanger, Norway offices, the company stated. The contract recipient added that pipeline fabrication will take place at its Vigra, Norway spoolbase and offshore operations will occur this year and next.

According to Subsea 7, the contract ranges in value from US$50 million to US$150 million.

