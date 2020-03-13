Offshore Norway Project Propels Automation Progression

ABB says transmitting data straight from the Draugen platform's control system to shore is a first.

Calling it the first project of its kind, ABB is streaming data to shore in real-time directly from the heart of the OKEA ASA-operated Draugen production platform in the Norwegian Sea.

ABB contends that transmitting the data stream straight from the platform’s control system – unobstructed by filtering or intermediate database storage – enables shore-based operational support personnel to create high-quality digital twins in real-time. Not a new concept, a digital twin replicates a physical asset so that data from the facility can be analyzed and its systems can be monitored – and problems can be caught before failures occur, explained Per Erik Holsten, ABB’s Northern Europe hub director for energy industries.

“Oil and gas companies are starting to realize the benefits of digital twins that can enable unprecedented real-time insights of their operations and raise their operational excellence to the next level,” Holsten said, noting the OKEA project is designed to help the firm improve productivity using agile and dynamic business models.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) it signed last year with OKEA, ABB is live-streaming data from Draugen to shore via approximately 5,000 signals and sensors, Holsten continued. Moreover, he noted the system captures alarms and events as well. He said the continuous direct streaming from the platform’s nerve center keeps the data in its proper context, allowing users to recognize it. ABB is packaging the streaming technology in a “software-as-a-service” (SaaS) format to facilitate widespread licensing and delivery.

“By collecting and orchestrating different types of data and information from multiple sources into one cloud platform, OKEA will be able to make better decisions, and at the same time reduce the time to realize the value of their work,” Holsten said. “OKEA will be able to utilize collaborative functions in a completely new way, through visualization and analytics tools, and improve operational efficiency.”

Holsten also pointed out the Draugen project could help transform how offshore oil and gas platforms are operated.

“The holy grail in doing data analytics is to keep the context, domain knowledge and expertise through the whole data chain,” he said. “Utilizing (proprietary) ‘ABB Ability’ as their digital platform certainly helps OKEA to understand more on how to operate an offshore asset safely, efficiently and how to maximize operational excellence. This allows for optimization and more efficient work process in the operational philosophy and therefore increase agility and flexibility in the way you operate.”

A first step

Holsten noted that higher-quality digital twins produced in the Draugen project represent just one step toward autonomous offshore operations. He pointed out that drivers contributing to greater autonomous operations include:

Cost reduction

Safety

Sustainability – specifically lower carbon intensity and better efficiency

Technological capability for shore-based personnel to remotely operate, inspect and maintain offshore facilities

Robotics advances that enable inspection of hazardous, inhospitable high-risk environments using drones and artificial intelligence rather than humans.

“Autonomous operations can help make systems safer, more capable and reliable as well as more cost-effective,” he said. “The journey toward autonomous operations is happening in the energy sector, predominantly now where digital technologies are being used to sense, measure and control connected assets.”

Holsten added that successful autonomous applications need open access and the ability to process and analyze huge volumes of data remotely in real-time.

“Connectivity and the right infrastructure need to be in place,” he said.

To be sure, Holsten added that introducing greater autonomous operations in the offshore sector will be a gradual process comprising five steps:

Isolated operations with connectivity to shore automation and some on-board automation

Connected operations with the addition of on-platform sensors and servers

Integrated operations

Remote operations

Autonomous operations.

“Autonomous is coming,” concluded Holsten. “However, it is not a journey the industry can jump into. It is a steady progression rather than a revolution.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.