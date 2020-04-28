Offshore Norway Contract Goes to Dolphin Drilling
Wellesley Petroleum AS has awarded Dolphin Drilling a firm two-well North Sea drilling contract with the option for two additional wells, Dolphin reported Monday.
Wellesley has selected the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible as its rig of choice for the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) work, Dolphin noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Dolphin added that it expects the first firm well work to begin this fall, with the second set to spud next year.
“I am very glad that Wellesley Petroleum AS is showing responsibility by drilling on the NCS during this difficult time with coronavirus and low oil prices,” remarked Dolphin CEO Bjørnar Iversen. “I hope that oil companies with exploration campaigns or other drilling needs see through the short-term market fluctuations and use this opportunity to use Borgland Dolphin to get their wells drilled in 2020 and 2021.”
Dolphin, a North Sea drilling pioneer marking its 55th year in operation in 2020, stated the operation will be managed from its new operation center in Stavanger, Norway.
“We put a lot of weighting on selecting a drilling contractor with the right culture, and the Dolphin Drilling team have demonstrated exactly the kind of culture that we want with a track record of teamwork, ownership and experience with operators like Wellesley Petroleum AS,” commented Callum Smyth, Wellesley’s operations manager.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
