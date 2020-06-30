Offshore Norway Contract Extension Goes to Aker Solutions
Aker Solutions reported Monday that it has won a two-year contract extension for maintenance and modifications work offshore Norway for Aker BP.
The contract extension period starts on Dec. 1, 2020, and carries on from Aker BP and Aker Solutions’ existing deal using a joint modification alliance model, Aker Solutions noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Also, Aker Solutions stated the work applies to Aker BP’s Ula, Skarv, Valhall and Tambar fields.
“We are delighted to continue to provide maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP,” remarked Linda L. Aase, Aker Solutions’ executive vice president for brownfield projects. “Work under the new alliance has proved to be efficient and the alliance has continued to improve deliveries and develop new ways of working.”
According to Aker Solutions, the total contract value is an estimated NOK 1.7 billion (US$176 million).
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
