Offshore Mexico Project Hits FPSO Milestone

McDermott reported Wednesday the first shipment of topside modules for an FPSO for MODEC. PHOTO SOURCE: McDermott

McDermott International, Ltd. (MDRIQ) reported Wednesday the first shipment of topside modules for a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for MODEC, Inc. (TYO: 6269).

“McDermott’s unique ability to deliver modular solutions, both onshore and offshore, helps us mitigate risk and improve efficiency,” Samik Mukherjee, group senior vice president for projects with McDermott, remarked in a written statement.

The FPSO will be deployed in Area 1 approximately six miles (10 kilometers) offshore Mexico in the Campeche Bay in approximately 105 feet (32 meters) of water, McDermott stated. The firm pointed out its MODEC project scope of work comprises five FPSO topside modules, which it will deliver in two shipments. The initial shipment includes modules for compression, vapor recovery and a laydown area, McDermott added.

“We draw from the strong, local workforce we have in Mexico to support this project as well as our experience and expertise as an EPCI leader to safely delivery excellent results on behalf of the customer,” stated Mukherjee.

McDermott noted that its Altamira fabrication facility in Mexico is delivering the FPSO modules and engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) platforms. The firm added that its Houston and Altamira offices are providing engineering support.

As Rigzone reported in Oct. 2018, MODEC won a contract from a unit of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) to supply, charter and operate an FPSO offshore Mexico for 15 years and possibly longer.

