Offshore Malaysia Project Marks Industry Firsts
Cortez Subsea reported Tuesday that it, along with Alam Martim (M) Sdn Bhd, has achieved a series of firsts in a subsea pipeline project offshore Malaysia.
“We pioneer the latest developments to support our clients with quicker, safer and cleaner technologies,” remarked Cortez Subsea Managing Director Alasdair Cowie in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
According to Cortez, the successfully completed pipelay project marked the first-ever subsea pipeline application of the “Zap-Lok” mechanical connector offshore Malaysia. The firm noted the project posted a best average lay rate of 4.7 kilometers in 24 hours, adding that the 68-kilometer rigid pipelay section concluded within 20 days – considerably faster than traditional welded pipelay.
PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd subsidiary Vestigo Petroleum Sdn Bhd developed the pipeline system for the Tembikai Non-Associated Gas (TNAG) Development, Cortez stated. NOV-Tuboscope Zap-Lok connectors link the rigid pipeline using diverless connections, added the subsea firm.
Cortez Subsea noted that it provided engineering, procurement, construction, installation and pre-commissioning work for the pipeline system from its Kuala Lumpur office.
“We championed Zap-Lock mechanical interference connector as a weld-free alternative to traditional pipelay,” continued Cowie. “This is the first time this technology, which is much faster and more efficient, has been used offshore Malaysia.”
Calling it “another industry first,” Cowie said the rigid pipe was connected to flexible risers using a Stinger Deployed Diverless Connector (SDDC) that Cortez brought to the market with AFGlobal. He explained that that it establishes a connection from the pipeline to the host facility with a remotely operated vehicle and a deployment frame – without requiring divers.
“A complete diverless approach reduces cost and increases safety for the team offshore and this mechanical alternative to welding results in a safer work environment, which is free from hot-work and radiography,” Cowie commented.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
