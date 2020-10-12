Offshore Israel Campaign Goes to Stena Drilling

Stena Drilling reported Friday that it has signed a new contract with Noble Energy Mediterranean Ltd. for a decommissioning campaign offshore Israel and a potential optional scope for Noble Energy International Ltd. in Cyprus.

The Stena Forth drillship has been selected for the workscope and will mobilize to offshore Israel between July and August of 2021, Stena posted on its LinkedIn page. The company pointed out that four wells await decommissioning, adding that it expects the work to take approximately 80 days. It added the contract includes an extension option for:

up to three plug and abandon (P&A) wells and one completion in Israel

one further option well offshore Cyprus.

Noble’s Eastern Mediterranean operations include the Leviathan and Tamar offshore fields and the Ashdod Onshore Terminal in Israel, along with a stake in the Aphrodite discovery offshore Cyprus, according to Noble’s website. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) reported on Oct. 5, 2020, that it had completed its acquisition of Noble after the latter firm’s shareholders approved the transaction.

“We are pleased to welcome Noble Energy’s employees and shareholders to Chevron,” Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth remarked last week. “Noble’s high-quality assets complement Chevron’s advantaged upstream portfolio, and the combination is expected to deliver strong financial benefits. With an industry-leading balance sheet and a track record of capital discipline, we believe we’re in a different place than others and can protect the dividend while driving long-term value.”

The Stena Forth is one of Stena Drilling’s four drillships. According to the drilling contractor’s website, the UK-flagged harsh environment, dynamically positioned drillship can operate in 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) of water and drill to 35,000 feet (10,668 meters).

