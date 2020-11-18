Offshore Ireland Decom Campaign Starts for Petronas Unit

AGR reported Monday that it has begun decommissioning operations of Ireland’s first indigenous gas wells for PETRONAS subsidiary PSE Kinsale Energy.

Located in the Celtic Sea approximately 31 miles (50 kilometers) south of Cork, Ireland, the Kinsale area fields were in production from 1978 until July of this year, AGR noted in a written statement. The firm pointed out that its Aberdeen, U.K.-based well management personnel are overseeing planning and decommissioning 14 platform wells and 10 subsea wells during the two-phase campaign.

“Following the planning stages we have now commenced offshore operations on the Kinsale Alpha platform and are preparing to commence operations on the nearby Kinsale Bravo platform in the coming months,” remarked AGR Chief Operating Officer Andrew Stannard.

AGR pointed out that it won the Kinsale Area decommissioning services contract in 2018. The company stated that its work scope includes planning, engineering, regulatory approvals, supply chain, logistics and managing and supervising offshore operations.

“The Kinsale area gas fields have reached the end of their productive life which marks a very significant milestone in the history of gas exploration and production in Ireland,” commented Fergal Murphy, PSE’s CEO. “As we move into the final chapter of the fields’ life, we have a responsibility to ensure the wells and infrastructure are decommissioned to the highest safety and environmental standards. We are pleased with the progress to date and the quality and professionalism of work undertaken by AGR and the associated subcontractors under their management.”

According to AGR, the platform well decommissioning campaign should conclude by mid-2021. Next April the Stena Spey will likely be mobilized to the Celtic Sea for the subsea well decommissioning scope, the firm noted. It also pointed out that its responsibilities include managing the abandonment design, supply chain, regulatory compliance, planning and execution of the overall program’s well decommissioning element.

“We are delighted to be partnering with PSE Kinsale Energy on this project and will draw on our extensive experience of managing more than 540 well campaigns to ensure the project is successfully and safely completed,” stated Stannard.

