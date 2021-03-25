Offshore Ireland Contract Goes to NHV
Helicopter services provider NHV Group reported Wednesday that it has signed a new contract with PSE Kinsale Energy Ltd. to support decommissioning operations in the Celtic Sea.
Under the agreement, NHV’s Danish branch – NHV AS Denmark – will provide a dedicated Leonardo AW139 twin-engine helicopter to provide transfer flights toward the Stena Spey drilling rig, NHV noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The rig sits approximately 31 miles (50 kilometers) off the south coast of Cork, Ireland, and flights will likely begin next month, the contract recipient added.
“We are delighted to be partnering with Kinsale Energy on this project and feel confident that its offshore workforce will appreciate our passion for safe and reliable operations,” remarked Lars Skov, NHV AS managing director and group commercial manager. “I am also proud that within a month’s team, our team has established a fully operational base in Cork. A solid proof of the agility, flexibility, and adaptability that have always been present in NHV’s DNA.”
NHV anticipates a contract duration ranging from six to eight months.
“The award of this contract demonstrates the importance of our strategy of operating a diverse and modern fleet in our offshore operations,” commented NHV Group CEO Steffen Bay. “We are looking forward to proving our new partners that NHV was the right choice for this unique project.”
According to Kinsale’s website, the Stena Spey will be used to plug 10 subsea wells.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
