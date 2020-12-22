Offshore India Seismic Contract Goes to Shearwater
Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) (NSE: ONGC) has awarded Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition contract in the Western Offshore India area, Shearwater reported Monday.
Slated to begin in the first quarter of 2021, the four-month campaign will cover 1,081 square miles (2,800 square kilometers) across two areas in the Arabian Sea, Shearwater noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that it plans to use the SW Duchess and SW Vespucci vessels for the survey.
“Shearwater has a strong, long-standing relationship with ONGC and adding this award to our 2021 backlog demonstrates our market-leading position in Indian offshore geophysics, enabling us to maintain high activity in the region throughout 2020 and into 2021,” remarked Irene Waage Basili, Shearwater GeoServices CEO.
