Offshore India Seismic Contract Goes to Shearwater

Shearwater plans to use the SW Duchess streamer vessel and the SW Vespucci multipurpose vessel, above, for the campaign. PHOTO SOURCE: Shearwater GeoServices

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) (NSE: ONGC) has awarded Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition contract in the Western Offshore India area, Shearwater reported Monday.

Slated to begin in the first quarter of 2021, the four-month campaign will cover 1,081 square miles (2,800 square kilometers) across two areas in the Arabian Sea, Shearwater noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that it plans to use the SW Duchess and SW Vespucci vessels for the survey.

“Shearwater has a strong, long-standing relationship with ONGC and adding this award to our 2021 backlog demonstrates our market-leading position in Indian offshore geophysics, enabling us to maintain high activity in the region throughout 2020 and into 2021,” remarked Irene Waage Basili, Shearwater GeoServices CEO.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.