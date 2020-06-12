Offshore Group Calls for UK Quarantine Exemption
As part of its ongoing COVID-19 response, the U.K. Government earlier this week unveiled a series of restrictions requiring a 14-day quarantine period for travelers entering the country.
Five industry associations – acting under the auspices of their Offshore Industry Group organization – on Thursday urged the government to exempt all offshore energy sector workers from the quarantine restrictions. Offshore Industry Group members include The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC), International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA), International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) and International Support Vessel Owners Association (ISOA).
In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, the Offshore Industry Group argued that it has won the support of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO) secretary-general via its recommendations calling upon governments to recognize offshore energy sector workers as “key workers.” The group explained the “key worker” designation allows regular crew movements during mobilization and exempts such workers from quarantine restrictions. A May 15 Rigzone article details the Offshore Industry Group’s efforts to win IMO backing.
“Despite assurances that international offshore energy sector workers would be exempt from the quarantine restrictions (introduced by the U.K. Government on June 8), … these workers have not yet been included in the list of exemptions,” the Offshore Industry Group stated Thursday.
The group added that offshore workers perform a wide variety of roles critical to the daily activities needed to maintain global energy supplies.
Details about the U.K. Government’s quarantine requirements appear on its website.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
