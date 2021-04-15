Offshore Group Board Elects Duncan and Danos for Top Roles

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) board has elected Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) President and CEO Tim Duncan and Danos Owner, President, and CEO Paul Danos the organization’s chairman and vice chairman, respectively, for the 2021-22 term, NOIA reported Wednesday.

“The leadership from Tim and Paul will help NOIA continue to advocate successfully for the promise of American offshore energy,” NOIA President Erik Milito remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Our industry delivers energy, jobs, and growth in a way that drives innovation and emissions reductions efforts. As the world returns to normalcy, the need for safely and reliably produced oil and natural gas and wind energy has never been greater.”

Duncan observed that he is eager to take on the board leadership role.

“I look forward to working with Erik, Paul, and the NOIA team in advancing our mission of educating and advocating for safe, affordable, and reliable offshore energy,” he said. “Whether in oil, natural gas, or wind, NOIA member companies play a critical role in our country’s energy security, job creation, and environmental stewardship. I look forward to telling our story at such a critical time.”

Danos underscored the offshore industry’s human element.

“The offshore energy industry is a people industry, and I look forward to working with the NOIA membership to ensure offshore energy continues to provide great jobs, energy security, and technological innovation in an environmentally sustainable way,” Danos said.

Houston-based Talos is an exploration and production company focused on oil and gas development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. Danos is a family owned, Louisiana-based oilfield service provider.

