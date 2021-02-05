Offshore Ghana Campaign Goes to Maersk Drilling
Tullow Ghana Ltd. (OTCMKTS: TUWOY) has awarded Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) a conditional letter of award (CLOA) for a long-term developmental drilling campaign at the TEN and Jubilee fields offshore Ghana, Maersk reported Thursday.
Maersk Drilling noted the duration of the final contract for the ultra-deepwater drillship Maersk Venturer, along with additional services, is approximately four years and should begin in the second quarter of this year. Excluding additional serves and performance bonuses, the drilling contractor estimates a final contract value of approximately US$370 million. Local partner Rigworld will support the operation, the CLOA recipient added.
“We’re delighted to get this opportunity to secure a long-term contract for Maersk Venturer, as Tullow once again shows confidence in Maersk Drilling’s ability to deliver stable and highly efficient operations to their major development projects in Ghana,” commented Maersk Drilling CEO Jørn Madsen. “This also means that we will be able to continue our work with the Ghanaian community and local suppliers who have previously contributed to our West African operations.”
According to Maersk Drilling, the final contract includes a progressive day rate structure for the full duration. The company added, however, that the contract includes a provision to shift to a market-linked day rate structure after the initial 18 months.
The final contract hinges on meeting certain regulatory conditions, Maersk Drilling noted. The firm pointed out the Maersk Venturer is warm-stacked in Las Palmas, Spain, having completed a Tullow campaign in Ghana last year.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Deepens Big Oil Disappointment
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- $1.3T Norway Wealth Fund Eyes NOC Corruption
- Vaca Muerta Producing at Record Levels
- Petrofac Bags 2 Deals Worth $300MM
- Halliburton Wins Kuwait Digital Contract
- Are the Majors Spending Too Much?
- Inpex Ups Stake in GOM Keathley Canyon Fields
- ConocoPhillips CEO Thanks Workforce
- Offshore Ghana Campaign Goes to Maersk Drilling
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- Shell Deepens Big Oil Disappointment
- Texas Fights Biden Policies
- PTTEP Makes Multi $Billion BP Deal
- Baker Hughes and Novatek Eye Hydrogen Blends for LNG Trains
- What Does Myanmar Coup Mean for Oil and Gas?
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- Nigeria Independent Seeks to Triple Output from Former Shell Block
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate
- TC Energy Reacts to Keystone Pipeline Development
- Alberta Leader Urges Keystone Retaliation
- Total Makes Significant Oil Find
- McDermott Wins Offshore Middle East Contract