Offshore Drilling Starts for Qatar Mega-Project

Qatar Petroleum (QP) reported Wednesday that it has begun the offshore development drilling campaign for its North Field East (NFE) Project.

The jack-up rig GulfDrill Lovanda spudded the first of 80 NFE development wells on March 29, 2020, QP noted in a written statement on its website. GulfDrill is a joint venture between Qatar-based Gulf Drilling International and Seadrill Limited, the state-owned company added.

According to QP, the initial NFE phase will yield a 43-percent boost Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity: from 77 million tons per annum (mtpa) to 110 mtpa. The second phase – called the North Field South Project (NFS) – will raise Qatar’s LNG output capacity from 110 to 126 mtpa, or 14.5 percent.

“The start of the development drilling campaign for NFE represents an important milestone to deliver on our strategy to grow our LNG production capacity,” remarked Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s minister of state for energy affairs and QP’s president and CEO. “The continued achievement of milestones, dedication of significant resources and making of substantial investments is proof that the NFE remains on top of our priorities and demonstrates our commitment to executing this mega-project. I would like to thank Qatar Petroleum and Qatargas management teams for this important achievement and for making sure that every component of the project is delivered safely.”

Previously, QP awarded jack-up rig contracts for drilling the 80 NFE development wells, QP stated. The firm noted that installation of the first four offshore jackets in Qatari waters is underway and should conclude by the end of this month.

Considered the largest single non-associated gas field in the world, the North Field holds an estimated total recoverable resource of more than 900 trillion standard cubic feet of gas, QP’s website states.

“I would like to take this opportunity to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the widest spectrum of the energy sector in the State of Qatar, who are working with great dedication and commitment during the current circumstances to ensure that Qatar lives up to its reputation as a trustworthy and reliable energy producer at all times and under all circumstances,” concluded Al-Kaabi.

