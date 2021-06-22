Offshore Drilling Contractor Hits 100% Rig Utilization

Stena Don is one of two semisubs in Stena Drilling's rig fleet. PHOTO SOURCE: Stena Drilling

Stena Drilling on Monday reported 100% utilization across its entire rig fleet.

The achievement follows the Stena Don semi-submersible’s departure last week from the Scapa Flow harbor in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, Stena Drilling noted on social media feeds.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff who have supported the company in achieving this fantastic milestone,” stated the Aberdeen, U.K.- based drilling contractor.

Stena Don is one of two semisubs in Stena Drilling’s fleet, with the other semisub being Stena Spey. Four drillships comprise the remainder of the company’s rig fleet.

In Monday’s social media postings, Stena Drilling does not specify Stena Don’s destination or who contracted the rig. However, map on the company’s website showed the rig west of the Shetland Islands as of Sunday evening. Moreover, a fleet availability chart on the company’s website indicates the semisub’s contract runs to September of this year.

