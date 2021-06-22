SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Offshore Drilling Contractor Hits 100% Rig Utilization

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
Offshore Drilling Contractor Hits 100% Rig Utilization
Stena Don is one of two semisubs in Stena Drilling's rig fleet. PHOTO SOURCE: Stena Drilling

Stena Drilling on Monday reported 100% utilization across its entire rig fleet.

The achievement follows the Stena Don semi-submersible’s departure last week from the Scapa Flow harbor in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, Stena Drilling noted on social media feeds.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff who have supported the company in achieving this fantastic milestone,” stated the Aberdeen, U.K.- based drilling contractor.

Stena Don is one of two semisubs in Stena Drilling’s fleet, with the other semisub being Stena Spey. Four drillships comprise the remainder of the company’s rig fleet.

In Monday’s social media postings, Stena Drilling does not specify Stena Don’s destination or who contracted the rig. However, map on the company’s website showed the rig west of the Shetland Islands as of Sunday evening. Moreover, a fleet availability chart on the company’s website indicates the semisub’s contract runs to September of this year.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles