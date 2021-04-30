Offshore China Well Contract Goes to AGR
Empyrean Energy plc (AIM: EME) has awarded independent energy services company AGR a contract to assist with well planning and engineering on the Jade prospect in Block 29/11 offshore China, AGR reported Wednesday.
AGR pointed out in a written statement emailed to Rigzone that it will provide offset analysis and detailed well design engineering for the project in Block 29/11, located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin approximately 124 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Hong Kong. The contract recipient added that its Perth-based Australian project team will use AGR’s “iQx” probabilistic time and cost application “P1” to evaluate well design options, progressing to a recommended design for what will be Empyrean’s first well in China.
“We are delighted to be involved in this exciting project and supporting Empyrean as they look to deliver a safe, efficient, and profitable drilling campaign,” remarked Andy Perchard, AGR’s vice president for the APAC region. “With our years of operational excellence in the Asia Pacific and long history of well engineering expertise, we look forward to maximizing the potential of this exciting new prospect.”
AGR is a portfolio company of the Aker (OTCMKTS: AKAAF) subsidiary Akastor.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
