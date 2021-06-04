Offshore Brazil Operator Adds Two Wells to Contract
Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS: KRNGF) has exercised an option to add the drilling of two development wells at the Patola field offshore Brazil to the Maersk Developer rig’s work scope, Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) reported Thursday.
The firm 120-day contract extension for the semi-submersible, worth an estimated US$27 million, augments a pioneering award for Maersk Drilling that enabled the drilling contractor to enter the Brazilian market. The additional work scope shores up the rig’s drilling program for 2022, Thomas Lysgaard Falk, Maersk Drilling’s International Division head, observed in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
“We’re looking forward to establishing a strong and integrated teamwork focused on reaching the common objectives in our campaign with Karoon in support of their first new development project as a production company,” remarked Falk. “The first item on the agenda is the safe and efficient workover of four wells at Baúna before Maersk Developer will move on to drill at Patola.”
Currently operating in Suriname for recently renamed TotalEnergies (NYSE: TOT), Maersk Developer can operate in up to 9,840 feet (3,000 meters) of water and drill to 32,800 feet (10,000 meters), according to rig specs on Maersk Drilling’s website.
“We are very pleased to continue to build our partnership with Maersk Drilling through extending our contract with them,” commented Julian Fowles, Karoon’s CEO and managing director. “The Patola development will add materially to our production base and the final investment decision made today represents a key milestone for Karoon in Brazil. The Karoon team looks forward to working closely with Maersk Drilling to deliver both the Baúna workover campaign and the Patola Project safely and efficiently.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Sidetrack Success Follows Tornado Dump Flood in Gulf of Mexico
- Is More North America Pipeline M&A on the Horizon?
- Biden Ally to Lobby for Refiner on Venezuela Sanctions
- Saudis Increase Oil Prices for Asia Customers
- Oil Climbs Near Highest Since 2018
- Lekoil Fires CEO
- Is OPEC+ Intentionally Firing Up Prices?
- How Did UKCS Oil and Gas Perform in 2020?
- McDermott Completes Historic India Subsea Project
- Offshore Brazil Operator Adds Two Wells to Contract
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- Oil Minister Says Iran Can Boost Output Rapidly
- Biden Admin 2022 Budget Sees $250MM+ for BSEE
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- Does OPEC+ Plan a June Surprise?
- Repsol Sells Assets in Malaysia and Vietnam
- Ex-Equinor Head Becomes Var Energi CEO
- Equinor in North Sea Offshore Wind Team Up
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running