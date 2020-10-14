Offshore Brazil Contract Goes to Oceaneering

Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has awarded Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) a blowout preventer (BOP) tethering services contract offshore Brazil, Oceaneering reported Tuesday.

The scope of work under the one-year contract includes data acquisition and real-time riser analysis for dynamic positioning rig operations for up to seven wells in water depths ranging from 492 to 2,297 feet (150 to 700 meters), Oceaneering noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added the contract includes a one-year extension option.

“We appreciate Petrobras’ trust in our ability to provide dependable and cost-effective technologies and services,” remarked Daniel Nogueira, manager of Oceaneering’s Projects Group.

Oceaneering stated that it will provide:

eight suction piles that will be manufactured locally

10 wellhead load relief (WLR) tensioners

one monitoring system that will be integrated on the BOP

one suction pile pump to install on the suction piles.

The contract recipient pointed out that an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel will launch and install the suction piles and tensioners. It added the drilling rig will be used to connect the tensioners to the BOP.

“This award reinforces our position and track record as a high-quality service provider in the Brazil,” continued Nogueira. “This is an amazing opportunity for Oceaneering to expand its capabilities in Brazil with BOP anchoring services.”

