Offshore Australia Well Management Contract Goes to AGR
The well management, well delivery software and reservoir management consultancy AGR reported Monday that it has won a contract to plan and design Emperor Energy Limited’s Judith 2 exploration well offshore Australia.
“We are delighted to be working on the planning for the upcoming Judith 2 well,” AGR APAC Vice President Andy Perchard remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “This award is a testament to our team’s experience and expertise, and we look forward to delivering solutions for the entire Judith Gas Field life cycle.”
The Judith Gas Field is located in the VIC/P47 permit in the Gippsland Basin offshore Australia’s Victoria state. A map supplied by AGR shows the permit’s location.
“Capitalizing on our recent experience in the Gippsland Basin executing a well for the Victorian government, Emperor Energy Limited will have access to our highly skilled, multi-disciplinary team, who will provide engineering and regulatory support,” continued Perhard. “To maximize efficiencies in mobilization costs, we will be approaching the market to identify opportunities for potential rig sharing agreements with regional operators. While our internal software will give Emperor Energy Limited comprehensive cost and risk analysis to ensure safe and on-budget project delivery.”
