Offshore Angola BP Contract Goes to TechnipFMC
BP Angola has awarded TechnipFMC an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract for the Platina field development in Block 18 offshore Angola, TechnipFMC reported Tuesday.
“We are very pleased to have been selected by BP for this important deepwater development offshore Angola,” TechnipFMC President Subsea Arnaud Pieton commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Under the contract TechnipFMC will manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment to develop Platina, located at water depths ranging from 3,937 to 5,906 feet (1,200 to 1,800 meters). According to the contract recipient, the subsea equipment includes subsea trees, a production manifold with associated subsea control and connection systems. Moreover, TechnipFMC stated that it will provide rigid pipelines, umbilicals and flexible jumpers.
“We are committed to BP and to supporting the Angolan oil and gas industry,” continued Pieton. “This iEPCI follows iFEED work and will utilize our local assets such as our service base in Luanda and our umbilical factory in Lobito.”
Platina is the next field slated for development in the Greater Plutonio development offshore Angola, according to BP’s website. The firm notes that five fields – Cobalto, Plutonio, Paladio, Cromio and Galio – have gone online in Greater Plutonio since 2007. BP and Sonangol Sinopec International (SSI) each own a 46-percent share in the 1,931-square-mile (5,000-square-kilometer) block. Sonangol P&P holds the remaining eight-percent interest.
TechnipFMC stated the value of the iEPCI contract ranges from $75 million to $250 million.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
