Offshore Africa Contract Goes to Zenith

The Ocean BlackRhino is one of two Diamond Offshore drillships bound for Sangomar later this year. PHOTO SOURCE: Zenith Energy

Woodside Energy (Senegal) B.V. (ASX: WPL) has awarded U.K.-based well management and project management firm Zenith Energy (LON: ZEN) a multiyear contract for the Sangomar field development offshore Senegal, Zenith reported late last week.

“This contract is of significant importance to Zenith and builds on the relationship and services we have provided Woodside to date,” Martin Booth, Zenith’s managing director, commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Zenith pointed out that it will provide drilling and completion engineering and ad-hoc support services for the Sangomar project under the four-year contract, which it will service from the U.K. and Australia. The firm added that it expects to create more than 25 jobs because of the award.

“We are delighted to be supporting an operator like Woodside in the final preparation and then execution phases of their development in Senegal,” continued Booth. “We look forward to being part of the team, providing our experienced deepwater personnel to support the delivery of this campaign.”

Senegal’s first offshore oil development, the Sangomar development calls for drilling and completing 23 subsea wells targeting approximately 231 million barrels of oil resources (P50 gross), Zenith noted. The well and project management firm also stated that Woodside has contracted Diamond Offshore’s (OTCMKTS: DOFSQ) Ocean BlackRhino and Ocean BlackHawk drillships for the drilling and completion campaign, which is slated to start the middle of this year.

“This contract win really highlights our ability to provide our services internationally, on high-profile projects,” remarked Tom Terris, chief operating officer of Zenith Energy Australia. “We very much look forward to developing our strong relationship with Woodside, working closely with our U.K. headquarters for this long-term development project.”

