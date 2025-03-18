Offshore Achievement Award Winners Announced

'Each winner has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation that will undoubtedly inspire others', Graham Dallas, Chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards Committee, said.

In a release sent to Rigzone recently, SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Aberdeen Section announced the winners of this year’s Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA).

The full list of winners can be seen below:

Emerging Technology Award

Puls8

Field Proven Technology Award

TechnipFMC

Industry Expert Award

Professor Jon Gluyas, The National Geothermal Centre

Inclusivity Champion Award

Stork

Sustainability Project Award

Asco

Offshore Workplace of Choice

Serica – Bruce Platform

Skills Development Award

Stats Group

Industry Transferer / Returner

Laura Beaton, Wood

Collaboration Award

Wood

Young Professional Award

Stuart Hamilton, Fugro

Significant Contribution Judges Award

Sir Ian Wood

The release highlighted that highly commended certificates were also awarded to:

Emerging Technology Award

Cavitas Energy

Inclusivity Champion Award

Weatherford

Skills Development Award

Aberdeenshire Council Foundation Apprenticeships

Young Professional Award

Nandini Nagra, BP

SPE Aberdeen Section highlighted in the release that the winners were revealed at an annual ceremony held at the P&J Live.

“Over 400 guests celebrated the exceptional achievements and outstanding performance of companies and individuals in the offshore energy industry at a black-tie ceremony hosted BBC Presenter, Civil Engineer and STEM Ambassador, Ayo Sokale,” the organization stated in the release.

Graham Dallas, Chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards Committee, said in the release, “congratulations to our 2025 award winners and finalists”.

“Each winner has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation that will undoubtedly inspire others,” he added.

“The OAAs serve as a powerful reminder of what we can achieve through collaboration and commitment to excellence. Your success today will help shape our industry’s future, setting new benchmarks for achievement in the years ahead,” he continued.

“On behalf of the Offshore Achievement Awards Committee, I would also like to thank our new Principal Sponsor, Bilfinger UK, all other supporting sponsors and our judging panel for their time and commitment to the OAAs,” he went on to state.

George Rennie, Vice President Offshore E&M UK at Bilfinger, said in the release, “I would like to extend my congratulations to the finalists and winners of the 2025 Offshore Achievement Awards”.

“These remarkable individuals have demonstrated exceptional innovation, dedication, and excellence in the energy industry. Their achievements are a testament to the hard work and commitment of those who strive to push the boundaries and drive progress in offshore operations,” Rennie added.

“As a member of the judging panel, I have had the opportunity to observe the remarkable efforts and accomplishments of these distinguished professionals. Kudos to you all on your outstanding contributions and for setting a high standard in our industry,” he went on to state.

In a release sent to Rigzone back in January, SPE Aberdeen Section officially announced the finalists for this year’s Offshore Achievement Awards.

The OAAs recognize outstanding achievements in the energy industry, according to SPE Aberdeen’s website, which notes that the awards “give recognition to the superlative achievements of those who go above and beyond in the energy sector”.

In a statement posted on its website in September last year, SPE Aberdeen announced the official launch of the SPE Aberdeen Offshore Achievement Awards 2025. The organization highlighted in the statement that the launch took place during its 50th year.

In a statement posted on its site in March 2024, SPE Aberdeen announced the winners of the 37th OAAs. The full list of OAA 2024 winners can be seen below:

Pre-Commercial Deployment Technology Award

Mocean Energy

Post-commercial Deployment Technology Award

Sentinel Subsea

Collaboration Project Award,

The Wellgear Group

Sustainability Project Award

Peterson Energy Logistics

Skills Development Award

Score Group

Young Professional Award

Fraser Stewart - JFD Global

Exceptional SME or Exceptional Founder Award

Wellvene

Transformational Technology Award

Balmoral Group

Diversity & Inclusion Judges Award

Dushant Sharma, BP

Significant Contribution Judges Award

Steve Rae

That statement highlighted that highly commended certificates were also awarded to:

Pre-Commercial Deployment Technology Award

Clear Well Technology

Sustainability Project Award

Bumi Armada

Skills Development Award

X Academy

Exceptional SME or Exceptional Founder Award

J&S Subsea

